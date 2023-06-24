Expert Connections
A Beautiful Day Foundation partners with Delbert’s for a ‘Supermarket Sweep’

A Beautiful Day of Stephens County is getting ready to host one of its biggest events so far in the history of the non-profit.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Beautiful Day of Stephens County is getting ready to host one of its biggest events so far in the history of the non-profit where four lucky winners will go on a Supermarket Sweep and get themselves $1,000 worth of groceries.

They’re selling raffle tickets for that contest right now until July 10th... before those lucky winners will be selected on July 13th.

They teamed up with Delbert’s Supermarkets in Comanche, Rush Springs, Healdton and Wynnewood.

The contest itself will happen at one of those four locations, on a date not selected yet, where A Beautiful Day and Delbert’s will host a community event, complete with food, music, and of course the main source of entertainment as the winners rush through one of the supermarkets to collect their prize.

The money from the fundraiser goes right back into the community, in the form of the many events hosted by A Beautiful Day.

“We partnered up with Beautiful Day because our family that runs Delberts is huge on giving back to the community and felt that Beautiful Day was the best partner for this event this year,” Sarah Williams, HR Director for Delbert’s Supermarkets told 7News.

Kelsey Roberts: “We do like to keep our fundraisers local, and Delbert’s was a really good fit because we have lots of Beautiful Day chapters are in close proximity to a lot of the Delbert’s,” Kelsey Roberts, Executive Director of A Beautiful Day Foundation, said. “So there are 5 Delbert’s stores, and four of them are participating with us.”>

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased from any A Beautiful Day member, through their Venmo using the Venmo handle on your screen or at one of the four participating locations, again which are in Comanche, Rush Springs, Healdton and Wynnewood.

If deciding to use Venmo, just make sure to include your name, email, phone number, and what chapter of Beautiful Day you’d like to support.

