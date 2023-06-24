Fort Sill Soldiers return home from a 9-month deployment in Europe.

Expert Connections
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a warm welcome for soldiers returning home today from deployment in Europe-- after 9-months of service.

Family and loved ones gathered today at Fort Sill to welcome home the First Battalion and the Fourteenth Field Artillery from a nine-month deployment across Europe.

Battalion Commander Emiliano Tellado said the battalion served in several countries including Estonia, Poland, and Germany.

“I would say that what they have done is not standard. It’s a mission set that has been burgeoning out of what is happening in Europe. They did a phenomenal, phenomenal job, what they have done has really made an impact in Europe, and other countries and will always be remembered,” said Tellado.

Tellado said the battalion represented the country and state perfectly when working with partners in NATO.

The ceremony honored the soldier’s service and sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their loved ones.

