A heat advisory will go into effect for our area starting this afternoon through tonight | 6/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning, Texoma! The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of our viewing area starting at 1pm this afternoon until 10pm tonight. We will see afternoon highs into the low to middle 100s across Texoma, with heat indices as high as 112 degrees. Because of this dangerous heat, the NWS is advising everyone to avoid prolonged sun exposure and time outdoors, take plenty of breaks, wear loose-fitting clothing, stay in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and drink plenty of water.

Heat-related illnesses can ensue due to the dangerous heat forecasted. Because of the hot temperatures expected this weekend across Texoma, today will be a First Alert Weather Day from KSWO 7News.

Throughout today, we will see partly cloudy skies and a very slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Southerly winds will accompany the hot temperatures between 5 to 10mph. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

For the latter half of your weekend, mostly sunny skies will return as temperatures rise into the low100s once again with southeasterly winds turning northeast between 5 to 10mph.

Throughout the remainder of your work week, we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds. Isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but it is not looking to be widespread or a washout at this time. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90s for daytime highs on Monday, before quickly climbing back into the low to middle, even upper 100s by Wednesday.

Take your heat-related weather precautions this weekend and for your week ahead and stay cool, Texoma!

