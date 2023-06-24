Locals kids take on Shakespeare in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The performance took on classic Shakespeare stories with some local actors and even partnered with Lawton Ballet Theatre.

Director Shalyn Bowels said the impact of theatre on kids is priceless, “I hope the kids take away that this is a safe space for them in the theatre community. That they can be themselves, they can do what they want to do. They can be as silly, as goofy, as weird, as loud as they want to be, and no one is going to shame them for that,” said Bowels.

The McMann Auditorium Authority provided scholarships for all performers to learn from Lawton Ballet directors before the performance.

Congrats on a great show from all of us at KSWO.

