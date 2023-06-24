Many locations across Texoma experience their hottest day of the season so far as heat alerts reign on | 6/24 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many cities across Texoma have already broken 100 degrees this afternoon as summertime heat reigns on across southwestern Oklahoma and north Texas. A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect due to the dangerous heat forecasted throughout today and into tomorrow.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for portions of our viewing area until 10pm CST tonight as heat index values are forecasted to reach as high as 111 degrees, with actual air temperatures in the low to middle 100s. Another Heat Advisory will go into effect across portions of Texoma from 1pm CST until 8pm CST tomorrow.

An Excessive Heat Warning also remains for Haskell and Throckmorton counties in north Texas through tomorrow night at 9pm CST as air temperatures are forecasted into the middle to upper 100s and low 110s, with head indices as high as 113 degrees.

People across these regions are urged to take frequent breaks, limit outdoor sun exposure, seek shade and air-conditioning, wear loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water. Ensure you are keeping a close eye on children and relatives, and do not leave pets or persons in a hot vehicle.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible heading into the evening and early nighttime hours across Texoma, with the highest probabilities along and south of the Red River. Any precipitation will cool off temperatures but chances remain slim at this time. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70s tonight.

For the day on Sunday, mostly sunny skies can be expected as temperatures approach triple-digits once again in the low 100s. Southeasterly winds will turn northeasterly between 5 to 15mph.

The remainder of the new week remains dry, with an isolated chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or thunderstorm on Monday, Friday, and Saturday. Afternoon highs will dip into the upper 90s on Monday, before another stretch of triple-digit heat ensues across Texoma starting Tuesday.

Stay cool, stay safe, and stay weather aware, Texoma!

