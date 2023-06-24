Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Over 10,000 ladybugs released in Duncan to work as ‘natural pesticide’

Think Ability’s Garden Manager says this is their fourth year doing the release, and it’s always a lot of fun, but with a purpose.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Think Ability released 12,000 ladybugs this afternoon in Duncan.

Think Ability’s Garden Manager says this is their fourth year doing the release, and it’s always a lot of fun, but with a purpose.

She says good soil, water, and light are just a few of the necessities for a healthy garden, but bugs also play a vital role in growing all the vegetables you’ve come to love and ladybugs work as a natural pesticide.

“I think it’s really important that we use natural pesticides, rather than spraying chemicals. Anything, that we can do to make our food more healthier,” Shiela Decarlo, Garden Coordinator at Think Ability, said. “When we eat, it is better for us, you know, so we’re taking a product because we’re growing a lot of different families here. There’s 44 different garden beds in our community garden. So there’s 44 different families here that’s been represented so instead of spraying Sevendust or something on there to kill this problem that we’re going to have with these white flies and these aphids, we have now used a natural pesticide”

Decarlo says Think Ability places people who have intellectual disabilities in job situations. she says they have several partnerships throughout Duncan with quite a few people employed in the area through Think Ability. For more information about the garden or the organization visit thinkabilityfirst.com.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in...
Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Latest News

OKC adds to their young core in the draft last night.
Beautiful Day is hosting a Supermarket Sweep to give people the chance at $1000 dollars worth...
A Beautiful Day Foundation partners with Delbert’s for a ‘Supermarket Sweep’
Beautiful Day is hosting a Supermarket Sweep to give people the chance at $1000 dollars worth...
A Beautiful Day - Supermarket Sweep
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station