Over 10,000 ladybugs released in Duncan to work as ‘natural pesticide’

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Think Ability released 12,000 ladybugs this afternoon in Duncan.

Think Ability’s Garden Manager says this is their fourth year doing the release, and it’s always a lot of fun, but with a purpose.

She says good soil, water, and light are just a few of the necessities for a healthy garden, but bugs also play a vital role in growing all the vegetables you’ve come to love and ladybugs work as a natural pesticide.

“I think it’s really important that we use natural pesticides, rather than spraying chemicals. Anything, that we can do to make our food more healthier,” Shiela Decarlo, Garden Coordinator at Think Ability, said. “When we eat, it is better for us, you know, so we’re taking a product because we’re growing a lot of different families here. There’s 44 different garden beds in our community garden. So there’s 44 different families here that’s been represented so instead of spraying Sevendust or something on there to kill this problem that we’re going to have with these white flies and these aphids, we have now used a natural pesticide”

Decarlo says Think Ability places people who have intellectual disabilities in job situations. she says they have several partnerships throughout Duncan with quite a few people employed in the area through Think Ability. For more information about the garden or the organization visit thinkabilityfirst.com.

