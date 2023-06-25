Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our westernmost counties until 11pm CST tonight...
Isolated strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of your Friday, but dry conditions and heat return this weekend | 6/23 PM
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Poison Hemlock is now causing many to look twice at common weeds.
How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised