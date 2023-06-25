Comanche County Veterans Council hosts spaghetti dinner

Expert Connections
Fundraiser at VFW Post 5623
By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Veterans Council hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 on Saturday.

Plates cost five dollars and included spaghetti, side salad, bread, desert and a drink.

CCVC Funding Chair Mary Fountain was excited to be able to host the popular event again.

“This is the first one we’ve had in I think like 3 years, because of COVID and everything else.” said Fountain, “We kinda put a few things on hold.”

All of the funds raised today will go towards local veterans and their needs within the community.

