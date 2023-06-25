Heat wave enters Texoma on Tuesday | 6/25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow is shaping up to be a great weather day with slightly cooler temperatures than the weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs are expected to only reach the mid-90s. South of the Red River may crack into the triple digits, but all of southwest Oklahoma should be somewhere in the 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day with east winds at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night into Tuesday, there is a slim chance for a stray shower or two, but I expect most to remain dry.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a very warm stretch here in Texoma. Tuesday’s high temperature will be 105 here in Lawton. The air won’t be quite as humid as it has been because winds will shift too out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, but it’s still going to be very warm. Wednesday will be the warmest day during the week with highs near the 110-degree mark for all of Texoma. Thursday and Friday temperatures will drop back closer to the 100-degree mark but will still be very warm days nonetheless. Sunny skies are expected throughout the week, and rain chances will hold off until the weekend. With these temperatures staying in the triple digits, heat exhaustion will be a concern for anyone spending long periods of time outdoors. If you must spend time outside, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the shade/indoors.

This weekend temperatures will begin to cool back down into the low 100s on Saturday, and then Sunday will only reach the mid-90s. Rain chances return this weekend, which could bring storms to the area. Right now, we are too far out to know any more details other than it could rain, so we will keep you updated as we move closer to next weekend.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.