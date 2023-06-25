Lawton PD open a homocide investigation after a possible shooting early Sunday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early Sunday morning, Lawton Police Department responded to 4033 NW Ozmun Ave, on a male with a gunshot wound.

The male received first aid from officers but was unable to survive his injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division is working on processing the scene at the moment.

Lawton PD is asking locals if you have any information please contact them at 580-581-3272, or Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.

