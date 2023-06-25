Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton PD open a homocide investigation after a possible shooting early Sunday morning

Officers responded to a male with a gunshot wound early this morning and are processing the scene.
The KSWO team is working to bring you more on this story.
The KSWO team is working to bring you more on this story.(KSWO)
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early Sunday morning, Lawton Police Department responded to 4033 NW Ozmun Ave, on a male with a gunshot wound.

The male received first aid from officers but was unable to survive his injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division is working on processing the scene at the moment.

Lawton PD is asking locals if you have any information please contact them at 580-581-3272, or Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at 580-355-4636.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station
Poison Hemlock is now causing many to look twice at common weeds.
How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our westernmost counties until 11pm CST tonight...
Isolated strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of your Friday, but dry conditions and heat return this weekend | 6/23 PM

Latest News

Many cities across Texoma broke 100 degrees yesterday as some of the warmest temperatures of...
Not as hot today, but triple-digit heat is on the return | 6/25 AM
Fundraiser at VFW Post 5623
Comanche County Veterans Council hosts spaghetti dinner
The ceremony honored the soldier’s service and sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their...
Fort Sill Soldiers return home from a 9-month deployment in Europe.
Kids took the stage at Elmer Thomas Park to peform scenes and dances.
Locals kids take on Shakespeare in the Park