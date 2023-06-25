Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Los Angeles and Dallas face off in conference showdown

Los Angeles faces Dallas in a matchup of Western Conference teams
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 5-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings visit Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks in Western Conference action.

The Sparks are 5-6 in conference play. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Ogwumike leads the Sparks with 9.7 boards.

The Wings are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the WNBA scoring 85.5 points per game while shooting 40.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sabally is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station
Poison Hemlock is now causing many to look twice at common weeds.
How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for our westernmost counties until 11pm CST tonight...
Isolated strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of your Friday, but dry conditions and heat return this weekend | 6/23 PM

Latest News

Houston Astros
Jon Singleton signs minor league deal with Astros after release by Brewers
San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives at a meet the...
The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what’s next
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers and New York Yankees meet in game 2 of series
Houston Dynamo
Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin