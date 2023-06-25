Not as hot today, but triple-digit heat is on the return | 6/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many cities across Texoma broke 100 degrees yesterday as some of the warmest temperatures of the season took hold. While today will not be as hot as yesterday was, afternoon highs are still expected in the upper 90s to low 100s across the viewing area. Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with southeasterly winds turning northeast between 5 to 15mph with gusts as high as 20mph.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect once again this afternoon for eastern and southern portions of our viewing area, not including Lawton, from 1 to 8pm CST as afternoon heat indices are expected to climb between 105 and 114 degrees. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9pm CST for Haskell and Throckmorton counties in north Texas as air temperatures are forecasted between 105 and 113 degrees.

People are advised to continue to follow heat-related precautions today. These include seeking shaded areas and avoiding prolonged sun exposure or time outdoors, drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, seeking air-conditioning, checking on loved ones, and not leaving pets or small children unattended, especially in a vehicle.

Tonight, overnight lows will dip into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. For the day on Monday, there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon as afternoon highs remain in the upper 90s. Northeasterly winds will turn east between 10 to 15mph with gusts up to 20mph.

Triple-digit heat will make its return by Tuesday, with afternoon highs forecasted in the low 100s. Mostly sunny conditions will remain throughout the week as temperatures soar into the upper 100s by Wednesday and trending back into the middle to low 100s as June winds down and July starts up. Precipitation chances will remain limited through the remainder of the week, with a slight chance returning on Saturday to cool things down.

Continue to stay cool, Texoma!

