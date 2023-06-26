Lawton man booked on second-degree murder charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Jail records indicate a man was booked on second-degree murder charges.

The jail roster identifies that person as Henry Pohawpatchoko. He was booked just after 5 last evening, June 25.

Now, Lawton Police has not confirmed if this booking is related to Sunday’s homicide investigation, we will update this story as new information is released.

