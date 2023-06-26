Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Be pals with each other’: Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Betty Davey share the secret to their 75-year marriage. (Source: WQOW)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (Gray News) – A Wisconsin couple is celebrating a big milestone.

Bill and Betty Davey celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday.

According to WQOW, the couple got married in Eau Claire on June 19, 1948. They have three children together.

After Bill Davey retired, the couple moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, but they ultimately decided to move back to Wisconsin in 2021 to be closer to family.

Betty Davey said the key to a successful marriage is to be best friends.

“Be pals with each other. I think that’s one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend,” Betty Davey told WQOW.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Fundraiser at VFW Post 5623
Comanche County Veterans Council hosts spaghetti dinner
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Search underway in possible lake drowning
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison; victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
Racetrack hosts first 'Grandparents Race' with hilarious results
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
High-speed internet is a necessity, Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
Biden announces $40 billion to expand high-speed internet