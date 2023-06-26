Fourth of July: Here is a list of celebrations across southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrations are taking place across southwest Oklahoma in celebration of July 4. Below we have included a list of events:

Lawton Freedom Festival - Independence Day Celebration

What: The City of Lawton is hosting its annual Freedom Festival. There will be many different events including vendors, bounce houses, a soapbox derby, a hot dog eating contest, musical entertainment and ending with a fireworks show.

When: Friday, June 30, 5 - 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK

Waurika Independence Day Celebration

What: Waurika Fire, Waurika EMS, and Hastings Fire are hosting a 4th of July celebration. The activities will include a fireworks show, bounce house, horseshoes, cornhole, water activities, volleyball, soccer, golf and more. There will be a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. by donations only. No outside food or drink allowed. There will be a designated area for personal fireworks.

When: Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m. - dark.

Where: Legacy Park, 1220 W Anderson Ave, Waurika, OK

Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show

What: The City of Duncan and Chisolm Trail Casino are sponsoring the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show. The event includes fireworks, food trucks, music, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses and more.

When: Monday, July 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Abe Razen Park, 2500 North N Street, Duncan, OK

Heroes of America Fireworks Show

What: The Heroes of America Fireworks Show is hosted by the Apache Casino. The event will include live music, food trucks, a beer tent, kids’ rides (purchase of wristband required), fireworks and a military flyover. There are no personal fireworks, no pets allowed and no outside food or beverages. Admission and parking are free.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.

Where: Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK

Marlow Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration

What: The City of Marlow is hosting its annual Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration. The celebration will include a parade, food, games, music, bingo, the Mayor’s Car Show, a free concert and a fireworks show.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. (Parade); 10 a.m., park opens

Where: Redbud Park, 300 N Elm St, Marlow, OK

