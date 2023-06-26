Expert Connections
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan swimmer receives silver medals

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan swimmer is coming home from the Special Olympic World Games with two silver medals. Kearsty McCoy received the two silver medals while competing in Berlin, Germany last week.

The first one was for the 100 meter backstroke and the second was for the 4x50 Medley relay. She also placed sixth in the 100 meter individual medley.

There’s a surprise welcome home party planned for Tuesday evening pending her return home. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on if it’s still able to happen.

