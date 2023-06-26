Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council meets Tuesday, discusses possible $60 million street repair

On June 22, Lawton City Council will be meeting to cover several important items, most notably,...
On June 22, Lawton City Council will be meeting to cover several important items, most notably, to discuss the pending action involving two former Lawton police officers(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are several topics at tomorrow’s Lawton City Council meeting that we’re tracking.

At the top of the list, is the possible use of $60 million in the construction, improvement, and repair of many of the City’s streets and bridges.

According to the agenda, council members are set to discuss the item, and possibly call for a special election in September to put the decision in the voter’s hands.

Also, the council may be approving $75,000 dollars in funding for the inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

And finally, they’re set to discuss the possibility of setting up an “express public trust authority” for lake operations, including the recreational management of both Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth.

These are just a few of the items up for consideration.

We will give an update following the meeting.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Search underway in possible lake drowning
Lawton man arrested over the weekend.
Lawton man booked on second-degree murder charge
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards

Latest News

Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM
Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM
A water main is under repair after a break at the 2100 block of NW 55th Street.
Water main break under repair near NW 55th St
Tillman County Emergency Management is presented with an award and sign from the National...
Tillman County recognized as ‘StormReady’ for the first time in 116-year history
A Duncan swimmer is coming home from the Special Olympic World Games with two silver medals.
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan swimmer receives silver medals