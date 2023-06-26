Lawton City Council meets Tuesday, discusses possible $60 million street repair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are several topics at tomorrow’s Lawton City Council meeting that we’re tracking.

At the top of the list, is the possible use of $60 million in the construction, improvement, and repair of many of the City’s streets and bridges.

According to the agenda, council members are set to discuss the item, and possibly call for a special election in September to put the decision in the voter’s hands.

Also, the council may be approving $75,000 dollars in funding for the inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

And finally, they’re set to discuss the possibility of setting up an “express public trust authority” for lake operations, including the recreational management of both Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth.

These are just a few of the items up for consideration.

We will give an update following the meeting.

