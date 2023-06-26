Lawton man accused of stealing large tub of marijuana from dispensary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is accused of burglarizing a dispensary in town early last week.

18-year-old Nickolas Johnson faces charges of 2nd-degree burglary and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Court documents say a large tub of marijuana was stolen from a dispensary early Tuesday morning.

Just hours later, officers caught up with Johnson and an unidentified male, following calls of two suspicious people wearing all-black sweatshirts and pants despite the hot and humid temperatures.

According to court documents, investigators arrested both of them for burglary, after identifying them using surveillance video from the dispensary.

Johnson faces up to nine years in prison, he’s in jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.