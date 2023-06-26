Expert Connections
Lawton man accused of stealing large tub of marijuana from dispensary

A Lawton man is accused of burglarizing a dispensary in town early last week.
A Lawton man is accused of burglarizing a dispensary in town early last week.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is accused of burglarizing a dispensary in town early last week.

18-year-old Nickolas Johnson faces charges of 2nd-degree burglary and the unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Court documents say a large tub of marijuana was stolen from a dispensary early Tuesday morning.

Just hours later, officers caught up with Johnson and an unidentified male, following calls of two suspicious people wearing all-black sweatshirts and pants despite the hot and humid temperatures.

According to court documents, investigators arrested both of them for burglary, after identifying them using surveillance video from the dispensary.

Johnson faces up to nine years in prison, he’s in jail on a $15,000 bond.

