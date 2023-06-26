Lawton Police Department investigating Sunday homicide

Expert Connections
The Lawton Police Department continues their investigation into a Sunday homicide.
The Lawton Police Department continues their investigation into a Sunday homicide.(KTTC)
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s investigation into a weekend homicide continues.

In a post on Facebook, they say it happened just after midnight on Sunday, on the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue. That’s where officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

It goes on to say officers treated the man, but they would later die due to their injuries.

The victim nor the suspect has been identified.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

