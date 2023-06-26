Lawton Police Department investigating Sunday homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s investigation into a weekend homicide continues.

In a post on Facebook, they say it happened just after midnight on Sunday, on the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue. That’s where officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

It goes on to say officers treated the man, but they would later die due to their injuries.

The victim nor the suspect has been identified.

