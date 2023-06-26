Red, White & BOOM: City of Duncan hosts fireworks celebration
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LD Jones, City of Duncan Public Information and Civic Engagement, joins 7News to discuss the Red, White & Boom Celebration happening in Duncan.
The City of Duncan, Chisolm Trail Casino, and the Chickasaw Nation are sponsoring the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show. The event includes fireworks, food trucks, music, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses and more.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.