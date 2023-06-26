Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Red, White & BOOM: City of Duncan hosts fireworks celebration

LD Jones, City of Duncan Public Information and Civic Engagement, joins 7News to discuss the Red, White & Boom Celebration happening in Duncan.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LD Jones, City of Duncan Public Information and Civic Engagement, joins 7News to discuss the Red, White & Boom Celebration happening in Duncan.

The City of Duncan, Chisolm Trail Casino, and the Chickasaw Nation are sponsoring the Red, White & Boom Fireworks Show. The event includes fireworks, food trucks, music, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses and more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Search underway in possible lake drowning
Fundraiser at VFW Post 5623
Comanche County Veterans Council hosts spaghetti dinner
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station

Latest News

A Duncan swimmer is coming home from the Special Olympic World Games with two silver medals.
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan swimmer receives silver medals
A Duncan swimmer is coming home from the Special Olympic World Games with two silver medals.
Haley’s Heroes: Duncan swimmer receives silver medals
The Lawton Police Department continues their investigation into a Sunday homicide.
Lawton Police Department investigating Sunday homicide
Lawton man arrested over the weekend.
Lawton man booked on second-degree murder charge