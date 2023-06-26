Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Despite summer having taken a foothold in Texoma this past weekend, today will be one of the “coolest” days this week. I put the word coolest in quotations because most of North Texas is still expected to hit the low 100s this afternoon and Southwest Oklahoma will get close in the mid/upper 90s. Sunshine will dominate most of the day, though some occasional cloud coverage can’t be ruled out. One of the main reasons why not everyone will reach the triple digits today is because of northeasterly winds at 10-15 mph. Heat advisories are in effect for most of Texoma this afternoon and evening with heat index values up to 110°.

The first half of the night will feature mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the 80s after sunset. After midnight, partly cloudy skies will build in for some as a couple showers (and possibly a storm or two) will pop-up along I-40 during the early morning hours tomorrow. As a result, far northern counties can’t rule out the chance for a few sprinkles overnight. Morning lows will fall down to the mid 70s.

Most will be dry tomorrow under a large upper-level trough positioned over the Southern US, shifting winds back out of the south and really heating up temperatures across the Southern Plains. The possibility of rain will only be limited again to far northern counties near the interstate, as any precipitation will largely stay north of I-40 tomorrow. Under mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, afternoon highs will rocket into the 105-110° range for nearly all of Texoma. Feels-like temperatures tomorrow could even approach 115° for some locations.

By Wednesday, southwest winds at 10-20 mph will funnel in drier air under the upper-level ridge, which should lessen the impact of the humidity on our feels-like temperatures. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Wednesday is looking to shape up to be the hottest day this week. While those southwesterly winds will institute more of a dry heat for our area, high temperatures for most of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas will either get close to or exceed 110°. While it is advised for pretty much every day this week, Wednesday is definitely the day this week that we advise heightened awareness of practicing heat safety by drinking lots of water and staying indoors/in the shade as much as possible.

The upper-level ridge will break down slowly for the second-half of this week, lowering temperatures on Thursday and Friday down to the low 100s (keep in mind this is still hot) in Southwest Oklahoma. A possible cold front this weekend will cool us back down to the 90s for the start of next week, as well as bringing back isolated rain chances to Texoma on Saturday and Sunday. If that trend holds up, we may even see near-average (or even below-average) temperatures for the Fourth of July holiday.

