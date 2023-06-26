Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Search underway in possible lake drowning

Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night. The search started around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and resumed Monday morning around 7:30 a.m.

An officer with the Lawton Police Department said they spent the morning doing a more extensive search. LPD’s dive team, along with firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department, have all worked together in this search effort.

Officials say they’re going to keep searching as long as there is light out.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Fundraiser at VFW Post 5623
Comanche County Veterans Council hosts spaghetti dinner
According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM
Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM
Heat wave enters Texoma on Tuesday | 6/25 PM
Heat wave enters Texoma on Tuesday | 6/25 PM
Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
Many cities across Texoma broke 100 degrees yesterday as some of the warmest temperatures of...
Not as hot today, but triple-digit heat is on the return | 6/25 AM