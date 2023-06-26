Search underway in possible lake drowning

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night. The search started around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and resumed Monday morning around 7:30 a.m.

An officer with the Lawton Police Department said they spent the morning doing a more extensive search. LPD’s dive team, along with firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department, have all worked together in this search effort.

Officials say they’re going to keep searching as long as there is light out.

