Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM

Triple digit days starts tomorrow and goes through Friday.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight should be a fairly calm night for most in Texoma, but those who live near I-40 (northern Texoma) may see an isolated shower or two overnight. These showers will produce minimal rain and will be in and out of the area quickly. Morning lows will start in the mid-70s, but sunshine throughout the day will bring temperatures into the triple digits. Tomorrow will be the first day of a four-day stretch reaching the triple digits every day. Tomorrow night there will once again be isolated showers possible near I-40, but most will remain dry.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of this week’s heat wave with afternoon highs reaching just shy of the 110-degree mark in many parts of Texoma. While the temperatures will be very warm, humidity values will drop and cause dry air across Texoma. This will help balance out the warmer temperatures, and it should feel similar to what we have been experiencing this past week.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will drop slightly back to the lower triple digits with slightly more cloud coverage expected later in the week. The next time temperatures won’t reach the triple digits will be on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s. This is because cloud coverage/rain chances will return to the area, which will block some of that sunshine. There will also be a mild cold front push through the area bringing cooler northern winds. There is a chance of scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but the specifics of this weekend’s rain are still up in the air. We will keep you updated as we move closer. Temperatures will drop to the low 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning
Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Search underway in possible lake drowning
Lawton man arrested over the weekend.
Lawton man booked on second-degree murder charge
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards

Latest News

Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM
Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM
Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM
Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM
Heat wave enters Texoma on Tuesday | 6/25 PM
Heat wave enters Texoma on Tuesday | 6/25 PM
Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM
Scorching summer heat to round out the month of June | 6/26 AM