Temperatures return to the triple digits tomorrow | 6/26 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight should be a fairly calm night for most in Texoma, but those who live near I-40 (northern Texoma) may see an isolated shower or two overnight. These showers will produce minimal rain and will be in and out of the area quickly. Morning lows will start in the mid-70s, but sunshine throughout the day will bring temperatures into the triple digits. Tomorrow will be the first day of a four-day stretch reaching the triple digits every day. Tomorrow night there will once again be isolated showers possible near I-40, but most will remain dry.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of this week’s heat wave with afternoon highs reaching just shy of the 110-degree mark in many parts of Texoma. While the temperatures will be very warm, humidity values will drop and cause dry air across Texoma. This will help balance out the warmer temperatures, and it should feel similar to what we have been experiencing this past week.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will drop slightly back to the lower triple digits with slightly more cloud coverage expected later in the week. The next time temperatures won’t reach the triple digits will be on Saturday with highs reaching the upper 90s. This is because cloud coverage/rain chances will return to the area, which will block some of that sunshine. There will also be a mild cold front push through the area bringing cooler northern winds. There is a chance of scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but the specifics of this weekend’s rain are still up in the air. We will keep you updated as we move closer. Temperatures will drop to the low 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.