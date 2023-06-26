Expert Connections
Tillman County recognized as ‘StormReady’ for the first time in 116-year history

Tillman County Emergency Management is presented with an award and sign from the National...
Tillman County Emergency Management is presented with an award and sign from the National Weather Service declaring the county as StormReady.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Weather Service has announced that Tillman County has been added to the “StormReady” program.

To recognize this achievement, the National Weather Service presented Tillman County Emergency Management with an award and a roadsign showcasing the StormReady label.

The announcement was made in a statement from Mike Thornton, Emergency Management Director for Tillman County.

This is something that Thornton states wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for the strong severe weather program present in the county and commends every person who has a hand in making this possible.

The recognition will give the county a better opportunity to receive hazard mitigation grants moving forward, Thornton also states.

According to the National Weather Service, to be officially StormReady, a community must:

  • Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center
  • Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public
  • Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally
  • Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars
  • Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

