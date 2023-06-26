Expert Connections
Water main break under repair near NW 55th St

A water main is under repair after a break at the 2100 block of NW 55th Street.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton neighborhood is without water after Lawton City officials say a contractor struck a water line.

The 2100 block of Northwest 55th Street is without water.

Contractors have been in the area installing underground fiber optic cables.

Viewers called in to say the water was suddenly shut off, just before 2 this afternoon.

City Officials say repairs to the water main began at 5 the work is expected to take between six to eight hours.

