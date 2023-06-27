Body recovered by police in drowning at Lake Ellsworth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The body of the person that went missing at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night has been recovered, that’s according to an official with the Lawton Police Department.

It was recovered this afternoon.

Officials have identified him as Antonio Robinson. They say he was kayaking when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Police say a witness called police and helped them once they arrived.

The search started on Sunday night and went throughout the day Monday and all of Tuesday morning.

