Pet of The Week

City of Altus opens cooling station to residents

The station was opened by the city’s emergency management and was held in the Altus City Gymnasium
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus opened up a cooling station for residents today, open to anyone wanting to get out of the summer heat.

The station was opened by the city’s emergency management and was held in the Altus City Gymnasium. There the city offered a space for people in need of somewhere to cool down. The station has plenty of seating and ice-cold bottled water for anyone who comes in.

“Just a place for if somebody needs to get out of their home for a bit to get in a cool spot to make them feel better, it’s available, and it’s open,” Wayne Cain, Director of Altus Emergency Management, said.

And emergency management says they plan to keep the cooling station open, opening it up every day from noon to 7 in the evening.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

