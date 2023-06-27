City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Director, Jason Poudrier, discusses upcoming Freedom Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Director, Jason Poudrier, joins 7News to discuss the upcoming Lawton Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park.

Poudrier states that this year’s Freedom Festival will include an even bigger fireworks display and double the vendors as opposed to last year.

Poudier says that he is most looking forward to the Classic Chevrolet Derby Car Race, which is the first time the event has ever taken place as well as a hot dog eating contest.

For the derby car race, individuals can sign up ahead of time and then bring their derby cars along with them to the event.

He states that there will be live music events with two stages for performers.

Poudrier says planning takes place year-round and commends his staff for their dedication.

There will also be tents in place for attendees to seek shade to cool off due to the weather.

The International Festival will be taking place in September and they are still seeking vendors to apply.

