KSWO account executive, Lynn Baldwin, heads into retirement

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today your 7News Team bid farewell to one of our own.

Lynn Baldwin has been with the station for 42 years and during her storied career, she worked tirelessly in the sales department.

She had a sendoff this afternoon, and now she’s beginning a well-earned retirement.

From all of us at KSWO, we’d like to extend our deepest thanks for our time with Lynn and wish her the best.

