Monday with the Mayor: Altus mayor, Robert Garrison, discusses recent community developments

Altus mayor, Robert Garrison, joins 7News to discuss recent storm damage, the recent American Spirit Festival and a new first responders memorial.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus mayor, Robert Garrison, joins 7News to discuss recent and upcoming events in Altus.

The American Spirit Festival was well attended this past weekend. There was an issue with fireworks during the display, however, there were no injuries.

There will be a cooling station in Altus opening on June 27 from noon - 7 p.m. at the city gym. There will be air conditioning and cold water provided.

The dedication for the Jackson County First Responders Memorial will take place July 15 at 10 a.m. at the city park.

