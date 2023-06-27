Sunny, hot & humid for Wednesday | 6/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be a quiet night for us in southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the upper 70s by daybreak tomorrow. Areas north of I-40 and really the northern part of the state will see strong to severe storms during the night-time hours.

Tomorrow, all thanks to a ridge of high pressure, will keep us hot, sunny and dry! Most locations will see highs in the triple digits with feels like temperatures up to 110° (if not higher). So far no heat advisories are in place but that could change overnight. Heat alerts or not, make sure to take those heat safety precautions if you find yourself outside for a long period of time. All day long look for mostly sunny to sunny skies with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

Thursday will stay mostly sunny and thankfully the peak of the heat will be done and over with. The ridge of high pressure will start to shift east resulting in heat indices out of heat advisory territory. High temperatures will still be in the triple digits but thankfully dew point values won’t be as high! Also look for south winds at 10 to 20mph.

Increasing clouds for Friday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Most of the area will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for Friday. It won’t be a washout by any means. South winds again at 10 to 20mph.

Better rain chances arrive into the weekend with scattered activity possible both days. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper to low 90s, respectively. The cooler weather Sunday is thanks to a cold front moving into the area.

The “cooler” but actually more-seasonable weather will be brief as high temperatures are expected to warm back into the mid to upper 90s by the start of next week, into your 4th of July holiday.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

