Triple digits will bake Texoma on this Tuesday | 6/27 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Other than the thunderstorm that was taking its morning commute eastbound on I-40 this morning, most are waking up to rain-free but muggy conditions to start off this Tuesday. There are some cloudy conditions extending out from the thunderstorms to the north across portions of Southwest Oklahoma this morning, however any clouds we see today will not deter from the heat we will receive this afternoon. Most will experience mostly sunny skies today and shifting winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. This will cause temperatures to soar well into the 100s for nearly all of Texoma, with a good number of locations approaching or reaching 110°! Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking lots of water and staying indoors, in the shade, or in the pool whenever possible.

Like this morning, thunderstorms (some of which that could be strong-to-severe) have the potential to affect our far northern counties near I-40 during the upcoming evening & nighttime hours, however most models are showing the majority of coverage to remain near the Oklahoma-Kansas border. For tonight, Texoma should expect mostly clear skies as temperatures will remain in the triple digits up until sunset, falling down to the upper 70s by daybreak tomorrow.

Starting today for some, and at least for most locations by tomorrow, drier air will funnel into our viewing area from the south and west. This will help in lowering these unusually high dewpoints and uncomfortably humid outdoor conditions, as well as lessening the extent of the heat index values. This will however increase our air temperatures, as well as introducing an elevated fire weather danger to Texoma for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Wednesday will be the hottest day by far this week (and for the foreseeable future) with most of Texoma (including a majority of Southwest Oklahoma) getting close to or exceeding 110°, with feels-like temperatures approaching 115°. We are not expected to break any records tomorrow though, as June 28th actually holds the second-highest temperature ever recorded in Lawton (114°) and the highest temperature ever recorded in Wichita Falls (117°). Winds will be somewhat breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph, all under mostly sunny skies.

While we will still be hot for the rest of the workweek, temperatures will start decreasing after Wednesday as the upper-level ridge starts diminishing out to the east. Highs will only top out in the low 100s on Thursday and Friday, with Friday’s forecast even containing the first returning chances of pop-up isolated showers. Isolated showers and storms will stay in the forecast through Saturday and Sunday due to the development of an upper-level disturbance. While rain will be in the forecast, most should still stay dry, which is good news for those that plan to attend any fireworks shows during the Fourth of July weekend.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies will be present on Saturday and Sunday with a descending cold front, helping out greatly for those who plan to be out & about this holiday weekend as highs aren’t expected to exceed the mid/upper 90s (so still pretty warm but not hot). And if model trends play out, we should see near-average temperatures in the low/mid 90s for Independence Day next Tuesday.

