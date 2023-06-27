Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

UPDATE: Lawton police ID suspect, victim in weekend homicide

Henry Pohawpatchoko
Henry Pohawpatchoko
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LPD is confirming the identities of both the victim and suspect in Sunday morning’s fatal shooting.

Police officials say Keelin Kennedy is the victim in the shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday, on Northwest Ozmun.

By the time officers arrived, an LPD spokesman said they found Kennedy with a gunshot wound. He would later die due to his injuries.

Henry Pohawpatchoko was identified by witnesses as being the one who allegedly shot him.

He was later arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd degree murder.

According to Lawton Police, during an interview, Pohawpatchoko stated he was “messing” with a friend’s gun during a party, when it fired, striking Kennedy.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies are searching after someone possibly drowned at Lake Ellsworth on Sunday night.
Search underway in possible lake drowning
Lawton man arrested over the weekend.
Lawton man booked on second-degree murder charge
Kevin Jamar Wright, a former hotel employee, is accused of using his position to obtain guests'...
‘Check your statements’: Former hotel worker accused of accessing guests’ credit cards
The Lawton Police Department continues their investigation into a Sunday homicide.
Lawton Police Department investigating Sunday homicide
Neighbors are shaken after an overnight shooting left one dead at the Wichita Apartment Complex.
Lawton P.D. open a homicide investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning

Latest News

Triple digits will bake Texoma on this Tuesday | 6/27 AM
Triple digits will bake Texoma on this Tuesday | 6/27 AM
Altus mayor, Robert Garrison, joins 7News to discuss the happenings in the Altus community.
Monday with the Mayor: Altus mayor, Robert Garrison, discusses recent community developments
Empire High School hires Bailey Bradley as new softball coach
In Wichita Falls, police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Saver on Sheppard...
Wichita Falls police looking for robbery suspect