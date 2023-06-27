UPDATE: Lawton police ID suspect, victim in weekend homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LPD is confirming the identities of both the victim and suspect in Sunday morning’s fatal shooting.

Police officials say Keelin Kennedy is the victim in the shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday, on Northwest Ozmun.

By the time officers arrived, an LPD spokesman said they found Kennedy with a gunshot wound. He would later die due to his injuries.

Henry Pohawpatchoko was identified by witnesses as being the one who allegedly shot him.

He was later arrested and booked on a charge of 2nd degree murder.

According to Lawton Police, during an interview, Pohawpatchoko stated he was “messing” with a friend’s gun during a party, when it fired, striking Kennedy.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.