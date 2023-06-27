Wichita Falls police looking for robbery suspect

Expert Connections
In Wichita Falls, police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - In Wichita Falls, police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Saver on Sheppard Access.

The Wichita Falls Police Department says a man dressed in blue jeans, a black hoody, a hat, gloves, and a face covering entered the Dollar Saver on Saturday just before midnight.

That’s where the suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the workers.

WFPD describes the suspect as a black male, between 5′10 and 6-foot in height, and weighing between 160 to 180 pounds.

If you have information about the aggravated robbery, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at the number on your screen.

