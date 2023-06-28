Expert Connections
7News Weather Lab : Make your own rain gauge

By Alex Searl
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this week’s edition of 7news weather lab, we are making your own rain gauge. To make this, you will need an empty 2-liter bottle, masking tape, a ruler, scissors, and a marker.

The first step is to use the scissors and cut the top off of the 2-liter bottle. Take the top piece of the 2-liter bottle and place it upside down on top of the bottom piece of the bottle. This will create a funnel for the rain to trickle down into the bottle. Next, take a piece of masking tape and mark up to 5 inches with the ruler and marker. You will then take this piece of tape and place it on the side of the bottle with 0 inches on the bottom. Once this step is complete, all that is left is to place the bottle outside and let your rain gauge collect rain. The bottle may be too light to be outside in the wind, so be sure to put some water in the bottom to give it some weight. You can also tie it down if you have some type of rope available.

There you have it! You have made your very own at-home rain gauge. Be sure to send us your measurements to us here at 7news.

