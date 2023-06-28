Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges

HOLLIS, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.

According to court documents, Kevin Mills inappropriately touched a female inmate at the Harmon County Jail.

Investigators say that while Mills admitted to hugging female inmates to console them if they were crying, he denied touching the inmate as accused.

7News reached out to the Hollis Police Department to determine if Mills was still employed with them, and we are still awaiting information.

