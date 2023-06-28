Expert Connections
Hot again tomorrow but not as humid | 6/28PM

Tomorrow is going to be a hot day with highs in the triple digits for all locations
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to stay quiet under clear skies. Temperatures by daybreak Thursday morning will fall into the upper 70s with light southwest winds. Tomorrow is going to be a hot day with highs in the triple digits for all locations. Thankfully, dewpoints (moisture) will range from 60 to 65 degrees so the feels-like temperature won’t be as high, unlike the past few days. All day long, look for south to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

The temperatures will gradually drop into the upper 90s and low 100s for Friday afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with an isolated chance for rain, although I do expect that most, if not all, will stay dry. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

A cold front will move in over the weekend thanks to the heat-dome shifting more to our area. The cold front will bring temperatures down into the mid 90s both days over the weekend but this mid 90-degree weather is actually average for end of June/early July. We’ll see scattered to numerous rain showers start late Friday night and continue into mot of Saturday. Most locations for Sunday will stay dry but an isolated shower or two isn’t out of the question. Sunday appears to be the better day for any outdoor festivities/ celebrations. Morning temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid to low 70s.

Monday will see partly cloudy skies with limited rain chances and highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

The 4th of July will also see a mix of sun and clouds, limited rain all day long with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

