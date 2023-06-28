How to help your pets beat the heat this summer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you and your furry friends head outside this summer, you need to stay weather aware to stay cool and keep your pets happy and healthy.

“You know if you are uncomfortable your pets are probably uncomfortable too,” said Marcia Cronk President and Founder of the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation.

As temperatures start to reach triple digits, many locals are clinging to their A/C, but for our furry friends a much hotter, dangerous fate awaits in the backyard.

“We have already seen some pet deaths, from being left in the yard. So give them shade, trees, maybe a tarp a canopy something like that where they can get into, out of the sirring sun,” said Cronk.

Founder of the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation, Marcia Cronk, hopes pet owners will monitor temperatures this summer when sending their furry friends outside.

Whether on a walk or in the yard, heat sickness can find animals quickly.

Cronk advises pet owners to check the ground temperature with the palm of their hand, before bringing their pets out for a walk.

“Some of the signs to watch are uncomfortableness, heavy panting, and just general lethargy if they just don’t want to move. That’s where you need to start thinking about getting your dog or your pet into a cool environment,” said Cronk.

Some extreme symptoms to look out for include vomiting, diarrhea, and swollen and discolored tongues. Experts recommend contacting a veterinarian immediately if you suspect your pet has fallen victim to the heat.

Cronk urges owners to learn the limits of their pets, as some may be more skeptical of heat-related illnesses than others.

‘Sometimes it just gets to be too much, especially the older ones, the younger ones, overweight. Dogs and cats that have short noses, it’s hard for them to regulate temperatures through their respiratory system with the short noses,” said Cronk.

As temperatures continue to rise throughout the summer, staying aware of your pet’s outside time can ensure a safe summer for the whole family.

“Treat your pet like you want to be treated, treat them with kindness. If you see your pet struggling, help them get them out of the heat. Just be an advocate for your pet, you know, keep an eye on them watch their body language make sure they are comfortable,” said Cronk.

