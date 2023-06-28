Expert Connections
LFD firefighters spend Tuesday boat training on Lake Helen

Firefighters with the Lawton Fire Department spent the day doing boat training at Lake Helen which is located at Elmer Thomas Park.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters with the Lawton Fire Department spent the day doing boat training at Lake Helen which is located at Elmer Thomas Park.

The department has two different boats, a flat bottom boat that’s typically used for flood water situations or open water lake rescues or their inflatable boat which is used for swift water rescues.

Josh Hall, LFD Captain, says they try to have this training every year.

”It’s important for us to get all the guys to have hands on the boats because these boats are stationed at our central station, our main hub where our chiefs are at, and at any given time, if this boat is needed somewhere, in any part of town, it may not be the guys that are station one on the boats,” Hall said.

He says the firefighters at that station may be on another call, so everybody needs the training. It’s not always easy as two of the trucks received calls within seconds of arriving at the training.

