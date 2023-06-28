Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck. Crews were called just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday to a field southeast of Faxon.

That’s where Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a grassfire spread to a nearby parked truck - catching the vehicle on fire. They say the man was able to escape through the windshield after suffering serious burns.

He then reportedly walked miles from the fire before he came across a deputy - who made the call for fire crews and ems. Several crews, including OHP, the Walters fire department, and the Comanche County Sheriffs Office, were all on the scene.

