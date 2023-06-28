Stay cool and hydrated as temperatures today for most will be the hottest we have seen so far this year | 6/28 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Yesterday some of us in Southwest Oklahoma were spared from the triple digits due to lingering cloud coverage from the showers and storms on Tuesday morning. Unfortunately there will be none of that luck again on this Wednesday as all of Texoma will spend the daytime hours under the blazing summer sun. This combined with breezy winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph bringing in hot and dry air to our viewing area will cause temperatures to soar well into the 100s this afternoon, with a good number of locations even reaching or exceeding 110 degrees! Continue to practice heat safety if you spend anytime outdoors while the sun is up. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly every county in Texoma, with excessive heat warnings for some counties in North Texas until this evening.

Temperatures are still expected to be above 100 degrees until the hour of sunset this evening. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as lows tomorrow morning will still be fairly warm in the mid/upper 70s around daybreak. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Today is the summit of the temperature mountain as Thursday will be the start of a cooling trend that we will witness over the next few days. The ridge of high pressure will start diminishing off to the east, allowing for more southerly winds (as opposed to southwesterly winds) at 10-15 mph. This will make it so the temperatures tomorrow, while still hot, will only top out for most at around 105 degrees. Skies will still remain sunny through most of the day, though some light cloud coverage could emerge late in the day.

Friday will see those clouds become more abundant, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies building in across Texoma that afternoon. Temperatures for most will still get up into the triple digits, but only the low 100s with some in Southwest Oklahoma maybe only topping out in the upper 90s. There will be a chance that a couple areas in our northern and western counties could see a stray shower that evening, but most look to remain dry.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday but won’t get more than isolated-to-scattered. Thankfully models are showing that the rain this weekend has a better chance of occurring during the morning hours than any other time of day, which is good news for those that will be attending any Fourth of July celebrations & firework shows in the evening. Cloud coverage will be mostly cloudy on Saturday & partly cloudy on Sunday, and combined with a cold front this weekend will lower daytime highs down to the low/mid 90s for most of Texoma on both days. These closer-to-average temperatures in the 90s look to stick around for the first half of next week, including Independence Day.

