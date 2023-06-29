Cameron University reacts to SCOTUS ruling

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Office of Admissions says that they will be unaffected by the United States Supreme Court Ruling regarding affirmative action.

The ruling which came Thursday morning declares that institutions of higher education can not use race as a factor when it comes to admission.

“It will not have any direct impact on Cameron University.” said Director of Admissions Brenda Dally. “We basically use curriculum and performance requirements. Basically high school GPA, test scores and college GPAs for admission.”

Dally also says that Cameron’s admission process is open to everyone who wish to pursue any form of higher education, if they meet the requirements.

