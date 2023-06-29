Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap

Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.
Lawton municipal court having technical difficulties after a construction incident.(wabi)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking citizens to reschedule their municipal court appearances scheduled for June 29, due to technical difficulties.

The city released a statement about the issues saying:

“We regret to inform you that as a result of an unfortunate construction incident that transpired yesterday, the City of Lawton’s computer and phone systems are currently down. Our team is diligently working to restore normal operations promptly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience during this process.”

Any court appearances missed on June 29, will not be marked as such.

Municipal court appearances can be rescheduled once the phone lines are back up, and any payments needed to be made in cash only, requested by the city.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of the person that went missing at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night has been recovered,...
Body recovered by police in drowning at Lake Ellsworth
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Henry Pohawpatchoko
UPDATE: Lawton police ID suspect, victim in weekend homicide
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation looking for community feedback
Red and green tomatoes for sale at the Boyd Farms booth at the Crystal Springs Tomato Festival...
Medwatch: 12th annual Tomato Festival
Medwatch: 12 Annual Tomato Fest
Hot temperatures are on the downturn as we approach the Fourth of July weekend | 6/29 AM
Hot temperatures are on the downturn as we approach the Fourth of July weekend | 6/29 AM