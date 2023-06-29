The City of Lawton asks citizens to reschedule court appearances after construction mishap

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is asking citizens to reschedule their municipal court appearances scheduled for June 29, due to technical difficulties.

The city released a statement about the issues saying:

“We regret to inform you that as a result of an unfortunate construction incident that transpired yesterday, the City of Lawton’s computer and phone systems are currently down. Our team is diligently working to restore normal operations promptly. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience during this process.”

Any court appearances missed on June 29, will not be marked as such.

Municipal court appearances can be rescheduled once the phone lines are back up, and any payments needed to be made in cash only, requested by the city.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.