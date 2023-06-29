Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former army training manager from Duncan has pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
The United States attorney announced that 64-year-old Alfred Palma accepted a bribe as a public official.
According to public records, Palma managed the Institutional Training Directed Lodging and Meals program at Fort Sill where he booked hotel rooms for soldiers attending on post-training.
Palma admitted in a hearing Monday, he received over $100,000 in cash from his co-defendant, Candy Hanza, for favoring the hotel where Hanza was a manager.
Palma faces up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 dollars, or three times the value of the bribes, and up to three years of supervised release.
