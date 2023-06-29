Heat relief is on the way this weekend as showers and storms return to the forecast | 6/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have seen some of the hottest temperatures so far this year throughout much of this week with dangerous heat indices reported. While afternoon highs will remain in the middle 100s across much of Texoma today, temperatures will begin trending cooler heading into the day on Friday and especially into this weekend.

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 70s with south southeasterly winds blowing between 10 to 15mph with occasional gusts as high as 20mph.

On Friday, there is a slight chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or storm with daytime heating as we approach the low 100s by late afternoon. Friday night, clouds will continue to build as overnight lows dip into the middle 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will offer lingering showers and thunderstorms early, giving way to mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may re-develop later in the evening and into Saturday overnight. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 90s with southwesterly winds turning south between 5 to 15mph.

Rain and storms will push out Sunday morning, giving way to temperatures again in the lower 90s. Temperatures will remain in the middle 90s until the middle of the work week, when afternoon highs are forecasted again in the upper 90s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

