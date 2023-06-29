Hot temperatures are on the downturn as we approach the Fourth of July weekend | 6/29 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! It will be hot again today, but we aren’t expected to be baking like we were yesterday as high temperatures this afternoon will stay mainly in the low triple digits between 100-105° for most of Texoma. Winds will breeze mainly out of the south & southwest at 10-15 mph under generally sunny skies, though a few occasional clouds are possible.

Friday will start off similar to today with morning lows in the mid/upper 70s, though an approaching upper-level disturbance and a cold front from the north will both aid in increasing cloud coverage throughout the day, resulting in mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. This will prevent temperatures from getting much warmer than the low 100s and upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Later in the evening, isolated showers and storms cloud pop-up in our far western counties, though most are expected to stay dry, which is good news for those attending any Fourth of July celebrations and firework shows on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will also both feature isolated-to-scattered showers and storms, but thankfully models are keeping the rain sporadic enough that any other holiday festivities and firework celebrations that occur this weekend will be good-to-go for most locations, but keep an eye on the radar every so often if you plan to be outside. Speaking of being outside, the temperatures will feel great as they will drop down significantly compared to the last couple of days, only expecting to top out in the low/mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Sky coverage will be mostly & partly cloudy throughout this weekend.

Temperatures will warm up slightly for the start of the next workweek, getting back to the mid 90s on Monday & Tuesday. Tuesday is Independence Day and other then a near-average temperatures, the skies will be partly & mostly sunny with winds out out of the south at 10-15 mph. Hit/miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will be completely dry for the holiday.

