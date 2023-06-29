LPS Extended Year comes to an end for students with a cookout

Expert Connections
While the month of June may be ending soon, today, kids enrolled in Extended Year with Lawton Public Schools had their last day of school.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While the month of June may be ending soon, today, kids enrolled in Extended Year with Lawton Public Schools had their last day of school.

MacArthur High School hosted a cookout and tailgate-themed party for those students earlier today.

That’s where students got to hang out with their friends and enjoy all the summertime favorite activities, like water sports, sprinklers, volleyball, softball, and more. They even had axe throwing using velcro axes, and of course, you can’t have a cookout without a barbecue.

“We’re celebrating the end of our school year,” Bradley Albert, Job Coach with Lawton Public Schools Special Needs Department said. “So most of our students go to, that’s our continuous education program for the summer. On the last day, we try to celebrate their accomplishments for the year by either going to the water park, but this year we decided to change it up and have a tailgate.”

Albert says VFW Post 5263 also donated money for all the supplies needed for today’s fun activities, so it didn’t cost a thing for students to get the same End of the Year fun as kids who graduated earlier this year.

