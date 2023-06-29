Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Makerspace Expo showcases student work from camp

Today a Lawton Public Schools summer camp opened its doors to campers’ parents to show off all the fun and creative work their kids have been up to.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, a Lawton Public Schools summer camp opened its doors to campers’ parents to show off all the fun and creative work their kids have been up to.

The LPS “Makerspace Expo” was held this afternoon at the Life Ready Center.

the Makerspace Camp has been giving attendees a hands-on experience in several different areas, letting them explore their creativity in ways they maybe never have before.

Camp activities were varied, from 3D printing to drone flights to photography and puppet making.

”It gets the imagination going, and sometimes in this world, with the technology, it’s not as imaginative, but teaching the kids how to use technology in an imaginative way,” Robin Harris, Principal of the Makerspace Camp, said. “And it gives them brain power, it helps them problem solve.”

Officials say holding summertime activities like the camp is a great way to keep kids motivated and mentally active in the break between school years.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of the person that went missing at Lake Ellsworth Sunday night has been recovered,...
Body recovered by police in drowning at Lake Ellsworth
A man had to be flown to Oklahoma City for treatment after escaping from a burning truck.
Man flown to hospital after escaping burning truck
Henry Pohawpatchoko
UPDATE: Lawton police ID suspect, victim in weekend homicide
A Hollis Police Officer has been arrested on felony charges of Sexual Battery.
Hollis officer arrested on sexual battery charges
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

While the month of June may be ending soon, today, kids enrolled in Extended Year with Lawton...
LPS Extended Year comes to an end for students with a cookout
We have seen some of the hottest temperatures so far this year throughout much of this week...
Heat relief is on the way this weekend as showers and storms return to the forecast | 6/29 PM
Henry Pohawpatchoko charged with second-degree murder.
Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting
Alfred Palma pleaded guilty to bribery charges.
Former Duncan army training manager pleaded guilty to bribery