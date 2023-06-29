Makerspace Expo showcases student work from camp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, a Lawton Public Schools summer camp opened its doors to campers’ parents to show off all the fun and creative work their kids have been up to.

The LPS “Makerspace Expo” was held this afternoon at the Life Ready Center.

the Makerspace Camp has been giving attendees a hands-on experience in several different areas, letting them explore their creativity in ways they maybe never have before.

Camp activities were varied, from 3D printing to drone flights to photography and puppet making.

”It gets the imagination going, and sometimes in this world, with the technology, it’s not as imaginative, but teaching the kids how to use technology in an imaginative way,” Robin Harris, Principal of the Makerspace Camp, said. “And it gives them brain power, it helps them problem solve.”

Officials say holding summertime activities like the camp is a great way to keep kids motivated and mentally active in the break between school years.

