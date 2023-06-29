Murder charges filed after Sunday’s fatal shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to court documents, Henry Pohawpatchoko has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, on June 28. A crime that is punishable by imprisonment for ten years to life.

On June 25, Pohawpatchoko shot and killed Keelin Kennedy around the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue.

According to those same records, the two were both at a party when Pohawpatchoko pulled a gun from a pack and inspected it.

A witness told police he reportedly pulled the slide back on the gun and asked if it was loaded before pulling the trigger. No shot was fired, but court documents allege he pulled back the slide a second time and pulled the trigger again.

The gun fired that time, striking and killing Keelin.

Pohawpatchoko reportedly told police that he ran from the scene as soon as he realized he shot Keelin.

The court has set his bond to $300,000 and he is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing conference on September 11.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.