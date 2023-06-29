Expert Connections
Oklahoma Department of Transportation looking for community feedback

Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Oklahoma Department of Transportation(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking the public and agencies to complete a transportation survey. It will ask for current transportation feedback and input on any gaps in the development of new regional, coordinated public transit-human services transportation plans.

According to ODOT, this survey will help them understand any current issues and develop strategies to better fit the public need.

To fill out the survey click here. Feedback will be accepted until July 14.

